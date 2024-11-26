Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, called the non-renewal of Alice Wairimu Nderitu as the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide after she declared that the war against Hamas does not meet the qualifications for genocide "disturbing."

“The decision not to renew the mandate of Ms. Alice Wairimu Nderitu as the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide is deeply troubling and reflects the growing antisemitism and moral decay within the United Nations system. This action not only disregards Ms. Nderitu’s extraordinary commitment to combating hatred, including antisemitism, but it also sends a chilling message about the UN’s priorities and values," Lauder stated.

He added, “Ms. Nderitu’s distinguished career has been a testament to integrity. Her leadership has brought hope to victims of hatred worldwide, including the Jewish community. Often a partner of the WJC, her efforts to counter hate speech, promote Holocaust remembrance, and protect the term genocide have been a vital defense against the resurgence of antisemitism impacting Jewish communities."

“Her in-depth understanding of Raphael Lemkin’s definition of genocide gave her the courage to push back against the political forces who were demanding that she label Israel’s defensive war as such," he said.

“This decision cannot be viewed in isolation. We call on the Secretary-General and other top officials to urgently reflect on the direction this institution is taking. When individuals like Ms. Nderitu are removed from positions of influence, and when Israel remains a disproportionate target of condemnation while human rights violators and antisemites are elevated, the UN risks losing its relevance as a defender of peace and justice.

“The World Jewish Congress will not remain silent in the face of this alarming trajectory. It is not too late for Secretary-General Guterres to correct course, but the time to act is now," Lauder said.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nderitu's contract was not renewed by the UN after she stated that Israel's response to the October 7 massacre did not constitute genocide.

Nderitu has in the past issued warnings against officials using the term 'genocide' too flagrantly, as it has suffered from “frequent misuse in referring to large scale, grave crimes committed against particular populations.”

The UN denied the report and said that she is leaving only due to her contract expiring and specifically rejecting any connection to her determinations regarding genocide. A UN statement noted that “genocide is strictly defined in international law and any legal determination is made by appropriate judicial bodies.”