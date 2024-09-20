World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder met on Thursday at the Élysée Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron, to talk about France’s Jewish community, the Israel-Gaza war and the fate of the hostages, among other topics.

Their discussion followed a WJC Steering Committee meeting earlier Thursday in Paris.

Amb. Lauder expressed his deep appreciation for President Macron’s ongoing commitment to the Jewish community.

“He has been an unwavering ally to the Jewish people, especially during these challenging times of rising antisemitism,” Amb. Lauder said. “I am heartened by his resolve and am confident that he will continue to stand with us. From our meeting, it is clear that France and President Macron will do everything in their power to protect the Jewish community and work tirelessly to advocate for bringing the hostages home following the horrific events of October 7.”

Jonathan Arfi, WJC vice president and president of the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), was also in attendance.

President Macron reiterated Thursday that he would continue to unconditionally support the Jewish community of France. In addition, he emphasized the need for a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict that includes the return of the remaining hostages.