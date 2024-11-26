The Wall Street Journal reports that Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Kenyan who is the Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide, will not have her contract renewed after declaring that the war against Hamas does not meet the qualifications for genocide.

The final say in her dismissal lies with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as he has the authority to renew or discontinue the contracts of UN employees.

The UN has denied the report, saying that she is leaving only due to her contract expiring and specifically rejecting any connection to her determinations regarding genocide. A UN statement noted that “genocide is strictly defined in international law and any legal determination is made by appropriate judicial bodies.”

Nderitu has in the past issued warnings against officials using the term 'genocide' too flagrantly, as it has suffered from “frequent misuse in referring to large scale, grave crimes committed against particular populations.”