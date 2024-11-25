Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday morning called to issue the death penalty to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

"What the Zionist regime did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime," Khamenei tweeted.

"Now they have issued an arrest warrant for them. This is not enough! The death penalty for Netanyahu and the criminal leaders of this regime should be issued."

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague issued arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

The ICC explained that there is reasonable belief that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes.

The announcement statement that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility for crimes, including shared participation in acts committed with others – war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."

In addition, "Netanyahu and Gallant each bear individual criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentional attack against a civilian population," it was written.