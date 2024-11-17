The IDF announced that a short while ago, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centers and additional terrorist infrastructure in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut.

"Hezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields," the military stated.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the gathering of prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.