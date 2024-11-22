Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to denounce the ICC warrants and invite him on an official visit to Hungary in direct defiance of the warrants.

"I was shocked to learn of the recent shameful decision of the International Criminal Court," Orban began.

"As many times before, my country stands with Israel, and I would like to assure you that Hungary strongly condemns this disgraceful decision, which has no impact whatsoever on the Hungarian-Israeli alliance and friendship. It is my firm belief that Israel has every right to defend itself against any threat."

He concluded by extending an invitation to Netanyahu. "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, as an expression of our deepest support, I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to Hungary for an official visit, where we will ensure your safety and freedom. In the meantime, I wish you good health and every success in your highly responsible duties."

Netanyahu replied "I thank Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the warm support for me and the State of Israel."

"Against the shameful weakness of those who have lined up alongside the outrageous decision against the State of Israel's right to defend itself, Hungary – like our friends in the US – has shown moral clarity and steadfastness on the side of justice and the truth."