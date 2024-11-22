The 162nd Division is continuing its operations against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Jabaliya area.

Engineering troops are conducting operations to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure, booby-trapped structures, and explosive sites in the area.

So far, approximately 300 structures, rigged with hundreds of explosives as ambushes against IDF troops have been located and neutralized.

Furthermore, on the body of one of the terrorists by the IDF, the soldiers located a bag containing an explosive and cameras.