In the past week (Wednesday), the IAF conducted an IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike to eliminate the terrorist Khalid Abu Daqqa, Commander of the Islamic Jihad's Rocket Unit. Khalid Abu Daqqa was operating inside the Humanitarian Area in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Abu Daqqa was responsible for commanding and conducting numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Both on and since October 7th, Abu Daqqa commanded rocket attacks against communities in southern Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians and to achieve the goals of the war," the IDF stated.