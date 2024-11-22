Midrash teaches us that Abraham and Sarah knew a secret about "reversing the aging process"...the older they got, the more they seemed to exude the evocative concept of eternal youth.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discover that there is no contradiction, as they share amazing Torah insights that open up new dimensions of understanding the lives and legacy of Abraham and Sarah, and what these great individuals teach us about the exquisite challenge of the human condition, and the journey of life.