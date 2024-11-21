Over the past two days, IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces conducted a counterterrorism operation to thwart terror in the area of Jenin.

During the counterterrorism operation, an IAF aircraft, with the direction of the ISA, struck and eliminated three armed terrorists, including those involved in shooting attacks on military posts and Israeli communities.

After the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the area.

In addition, IDF, "Yamas," and Israeli Border Police forces, with the direction of the ISA, eliminated six armed terrorists during exchanges of fire, including terrorists who recently carried out shooting and explosives attacks on IDF soldiers.

During the counterterrorism operation, four explosives laboratories and dozens of explosives that were planted under routes in order to attack IDF soldiers were dismantled.

The forces also located weapons and apprehended several wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity. The suspects and weapons were transferred to the ISA for further investigation. No IDF injuries were reported.