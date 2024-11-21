Journalist Shlomi Eldar hosted veteran Israeli actor Uri Gavriel for a talk on a potential deal to bring Israeli hostages home from Gaza.

During the conversation, Gavriel, who is an award-winning actor, harshly criticized Israel's modus operandi on the matter, calling to tighten pressure on Gaza.

"A very big mistake was made here, in my opinion, in the very fact that we allowed the hostages to remain in the tunnels of Gaza for even one day," Gavriel said. "We needed to finish with this issue, and all of us would eat bread and hummus, and not allow them to remain there for another day."

In his opinion, "We should have closed Gaza from a humanitarian perspective until they gave back the hostages - no one goes out, no one goes in, not a cup of water, not even a cigarette - nothing. Let everyone die of hunger until our hostages are home."

He added that in his opinion, Israel should have ignored international criticism of such a step: "Let the entire world turn over, let us get into a war with the entire world and moldy hummus with a dry pita - and we needed to remove the hostages from there. [Let us] fight the US and the entire world for these hostages. Because without them, and with the way we are treating them, we have created a precedent which will create a situation in which we can no longer survive here."