US law enforcement has arrested Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a homeless man from Florida, accusing him of plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The arrest followed an FBI investigation that included undercover recordings of Yener allegedly making incriminating statements, such as, "I feel like [Osama] bin Laden," according to federal officials.

An FBI affidavit filed to support a criminal complaint alleges that Yener took steps to detonate an explosive device outside the NYSE in Manhattan. He is charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce through the use of explosives.

Yener has been assigned a federal public defender in the Southern District of Florida. As of now, the public defender's office has not responded to requests for comment regarding his defense.

The FBI has not yet determined a clear motive for Yener's alleged actions. However, the affidavit notes that in addition to his statement referencing Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda leader behind the September 11, 2001 attacks, Yener expressed anti-government views and attempted to associate with right-wing militias. He allegedly said, "This country is due for a revolution."

The investigation began in February after the FBI received a tip that Yener was storing bomb-making schematics in a Coral Gables, Florida, storage unit. Agents reported finding sketches, timers, circuit boards, and other electronics related to bomb construction.

Yener reportedly discussed his plans with at least three undercover FBI employees. According to the affidavit, he said an improvised explosive device would cause a "reboot" or "reset" of the US government.

Yener also sought a device capable of inflicting significant destruction, according to the affidavit, and described his desired bomb as powerful enough to blow off the stock exchange’s doors and "kill anything existing in there" during conversations with undercover operatives.