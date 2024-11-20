Iran has proposed halting the expansion of its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity—close to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material—on the condition that Western powers abandon efforts to pass a resolution condemning its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing IAEA confidential reports to member states.

According to the report, the offer is conditional on Western powers abandoning their push for a resolution against Iran at this week's meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors over its lack of cooperation with the IAEA. Diplomats who spoke to Reuters stated that the push was continuing.

One of the two IAEA confidential reports said that, during IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran last week, "The possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was discussed."

The reports, obtained by Reuters, also confirmed that Iran had "begun implementation of preparatory measures."

According to a senior diplomat, Iran's proposal includes capping its stock of 60%-enriched uranium at approximately 185 kilograms—the level recorded as of two days prior. This quantity, if further enriched, could theoretically yield material sufficient for four nuclear weapons based on IAEA benchmarks. However, Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear arms.

The IAEA report noted a 17.6-kilogram increase in Iran's 60%-enriched uranium stockpile since the last update, reaching 182.3 kilograms as of October 26.

In a separate development, the second IAEA report revealed that Iran has agreed to consider allowing four additional "experienced inspectors" to operate in the country. Iran has banned IAEA inspectors from its nuclear facilities as part of the many steps it has taken since 2018 to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

Although the senior diplomat suggested these inspectors could be experts in enrichment, other diplomats clarified they would not include those previously barred by Iran.

The reports were delayed due to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent visit to Tehran, where he sought to resolve longstanding issues with Iran, including unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites and expanding IAEA oversight to additional areas.

A draft resolution, backed by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, criticizes Iran's lack of cooperation with the IAEA and calls for a "comprehensive report" on the country’s nuclear activities. The resolution aims to pressure Iran into negotiating new restrictions on its nuclear program, following the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal which formally ends in October 2025, even though its terms have been widely breached since the US withdrew in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.