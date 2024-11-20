Thinking about renouncing your US citizenship? It’s a decision that comes packed with complex financial and emotional considerations.

Eli Clark, an international lawyer with a focus on cross-border estate planning, joins us to unpack the nuances.

From untangling complicated banking woes to understanding the infamous exit tax, there's a lot at stake. We dive deep into what it really means to leave behind your US passport—debunking myths and tackling big questions like, "Will I still get my Social Security?" or "What happens to my investments?"

Don't make the leap without knowing all the facts (and a few surprises) that could impact your future.

Key Takeaways: