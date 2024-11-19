The three main suspects in the firing of flares at the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea claimed in their interrogation that they had come to the city "to have an afterparty for the protests there."

Channel 13 reports that the suspects explained that the protests were expected to cease as the Prime Minister no longer visits that area. They further claimed that they knew that Netanyahu was not present and that when they decided to fire the flares they took measures to ensure that they would not come close to the house.

"We measured the wind direction and went south so as not to be in a line with the house. We had no intention of harming the prime minister."

The investigation revealed that the senior officer, a retired colonel, was the organizer of the event and is suspected of having supplied the flares. He is still barred from meeting with a lawyer.

The ISA claims that the second unexploded flare fell in the inner courtyard of the house. The officer's friends were questioned yesterday on suspicion of aiding and abetting the incident.

The son of one of the main suspects was also arrested yesterday and taken to the Israel Police's Lahav 433 base for questioning. A total of four suspects are involved in the affair. They are activists who were transferred to a joint investigation by the ISA and the Lahav 433 police unit.

A court forbade publication of the details of the investigation and the identities of the suspects for a period of 30 days in order to prevent disruption or damage to the investigation.

The Brothers in Arms organization responded to the arrests, "Violence is the erosion of the foundations of democracy. It was never the way of the protest and never will be. The attempt by Yariv Levin to link this or that incident in order to bring back the constitutional coup that tore the nation apart will find the Israeli public standing as a solid wall against him."