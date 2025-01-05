Ministry of Defense Director General and IDF Chief of Staff candidate Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir held an urgent security meeting with senior IDF and defense establishment officials after a UAV struck the home of the Netanyahu family in Caesarea in October, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the meeting was called on the evening of the strike after Zamir spoke with the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The meeting's participants were bewildered by it since only a week earlier a worse incident occurred when a UAV struck the Golani Training Base, claiming the lives of four soldiers. Defense sources noted that Zamir, who previously served as Netanyahu's military secretary, is in contact with Sara, and that "this is not a one-off event."

The Defense Ministry commented on the report, stating: "This was one meeting in a series of 14 meetings held by the Ministry of Defense Director General in 2024 by the directive of the former Defense Minister to find a technological solution to the UAV threat, an issue under the full responsibility of the IDF and the ministry. The meeting that was convened after the disaster at the Golani base and the strike on the Prime Minister's house, dealt with the defense of strategic sites, IDF soldiers, and state officials, and not specifically the Prime Minister's house."

The ministry added: "The Director General is fully concentrated on strengthening the IDF and the defense establishment against unprecedented challenges. The Director General did not speak with the Prime Minister's wife about this or any other issues. This is a false claim that never happened."