The IDF on Thursday confirmed that it struck terrorist infrastructure sites and command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Syria.

The strike inflicted significant damage to the terrorist organization's.

Alongside Hamas, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, directed by its leaders outside the Gaza Strip, participated in the murderous attack on October 7th.

"The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has been assisting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with the purpose of attacking Israel. The terrorist organization is an additional Iranian proxy acting under the direct instruction of Iran. Moreover, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization operates in Syria under the cover of the Syrian Regime," the IDF wrote in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization wherever necessary," it added.