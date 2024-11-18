Ynet reports that three FN MAG machine guns were stolen from IDF infantry forces operating in Lebanon when they went on leave to a staging area in the Arab village of Arab al-Aramshe in the western Galilee.

According to the testimony of the soldiers responsible for the guns, the theft took place last week. The machine guns were on military vehicles and were stolen from them when the vehicles were not near the soldiers.

The IDF Spokesman's Office said in response to the incident that "in the wake of the incident, a military police investigation was opened. Upon its conclusion, the findings will be presented to the Military Advocate General's Office."

Theft of weaponry from IDF bases and forces has risen since the war began, with perpetrators being discovered in possession of stolen grenades, weapons, ammunition, armor, and even missiles.