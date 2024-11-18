Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef on Sunday night expressed to the Gerrer Rebbe his concerns about the fates of the Sephardic-haredi youth in Israel's periphery.

"I am especially concerned about the Sephardic yeshiva students from the periphery - who they will try to draft first," Rabbi Yosef said during a post-wedding celebration for his grandson.

During the discussion, Rabbi Yosef presented a historic letter that his father wrote in 1988, expressing stident opposition to the enlistment of haredim into the IDF.

The two leaders also discussed various other matters of Jewish law, including the use of security cameras on Shabbat.

Last week, Defense Minister Israel Katz decided to allow 7,000 draft orders to be sent out to haredim, in accordance with the decision of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Defense Ministry has clarified that these orders will be sent out gradually, beginning on Sunday evening, in accordance with the IDF's decisions.