Defense Minister Israel Katz has decided to allow 7,000 draft orders to be sent out to haredim, in accordance with the decision of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Defense Ministry has clarified that these orders will be sent out gradually, beginning on Sunday evening, in accordance with the IDF's decisions.

Katz clarified that he intends "to hold a deep discussion with all of the parties, in order to reach an agreed-upon solution which will allow the true integration of haredim into the IDF, to lessen the burden on the enlisted soldiers, career soldiers, and reservists, who are fighting heroically and sacrificing their lives for the sake of Israel's security - alongside preservation of the Torah world which is so important to our identity as a nation and a country."

He also said that the IDF will do everything necessary in order to ensure that the haredim are provided with a supportive infrastructure that will "ensure their ability to fulfill their tasks in the IDF, while preserving their religious lifestyle."

An official in the Ashkenazi-haredi United Torah Judaism party told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "Until now, the rabbis did not instruct us to leave the government, since the claim was that this was due to the actions of the Attorney General, with the aid of Gallant. Now, there is no reason that the haredim should continue to be party of this government. The issue will soon be brought before the Torah sages for a decision."