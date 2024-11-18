Tzvika Mor, father of Eitan Mor, who is held hostage in Gaza, turned to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding that she allow the IDF to act powerfully and bring all the hostages back from Gaza.

Eitan was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on the morning of the October 7 massacre, along with around 250 other hostages. A total of 101 hostages, 97 of whom were kidnapped on October 7 and four of whom have been held captive in Gaza for years, are still held in Gaza.

"I ask and demand of you, as the father of a hostage, that the judiciary allow the IDF to win the battle and bring back all of the hostages," he said at a meeting of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

Mor stressed that the IDF's job is to protect Israel's citizens: "The IDF is the Israel Defense Forces, not the human defense force. The IDF's ethics is not measured by whether it gives a bottle of water to a woman in Gaza, but whether it defends the citizens of Israel."

Slamming the legal games and the attempts to bring the IDF to international courts, which he said causes unnecessary harm to IDF soldiers, he said: "Any legal game which causes the death of our soldiers needs to end. We need to defeat Hamas, and that is what will bring back our hostages."