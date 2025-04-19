Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night gave a statement to the media, discussing the war and Hamas' psychological terrorism.

"Citizens of Israel, as your Prime Minister - I will not give in," Netanyahu began. "I will not give in to the murderers who carried out the worst massacre since the Holocaust."

He added that Israel is currently at "critical stage, and at this stage we need patience and determination in order to win."

Netanyahu also confirmed that Hamas rejected the latest proposal for a ceasefire deal, saying, "If we give in to Hamas' dictates now, all of our enormous achievements that we have achieved thanks to our soldiers, our fallen, and our injured - all of those achievements will be lost."

"Were it not for the severe blow to the Iranian axis, we would not have changed the face of the Middle East - we would have simply continued to live under existential threat," he added. "I am committed to preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons. I will not compromise on this, I will not give up, and we will not back down."

"Throughout the years, I have led processes to harm Iran's nuclear plans. Without these actions, Iran would have had nuclear weapons ten years ago."

"If we commit to not fighting, we will not be able to return to fighting in Gaza," he stressed. "Because those agreements include the complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza. Were our soldiers killed and injured in vain?"

"I am working to bring back our hostages without bowing to Hamas' dictates."