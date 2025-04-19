National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday evening celebrated the Mimouna holiday, visiting a number of locations and homes around Israel.

Mimouna is a traditional Sephardic holiday celebrated at the conclusion of Passover.

At the home of the Zaken family in Mevaseret Zion, Ben Gvir said, "We are celebrating the Mimouna, a holiday of unity, of love, of brotherhood."

Regarding the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, he added, "With G-d's help, we pray that all of the hostages will come home. With G-d's help, we will do this not by means of agreements of defeat - rather, we will take down Hamas, rip them to shreds."

"We can blow up all of the food storehouses, blow up all their generators, so there is no electricity in Gaza. If our hostages have no electricity, Hamas will not have any electricity, either. To pressure them, crush them, bring them down on their knees. With G-d's help, we will win. Happy holiday. Am Israel chai."