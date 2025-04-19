Thousands gathered Saturday night at the central rally in Hostages Square, demanding that the return of all hostages be Israel's the highest priority.

Hamas captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov spoke at the rally, saying: "President Trump, thank you for bringing me and so many hostages home. When we met, I told you that you've been sent by God to save us, and I believe it with all my heart. Every day in captivity, I was praying for a miracle to happen."

"I got to hug my mother and father again. I am free, but I can never be truly free because 59 hostages are still there.

"President Trump, I am asking you, please use all your power and make a deal that brings all 59 hostages back to their families. They need a miracle too. Please help bring them home."

Hamas captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky said: "Fifteen months have passed since I returned from Gaza, but I am still not free. They took me from my life, stole my humanity, beat me, humiliated me, left me without food, without water, without dignity. They made me feel worthless, that my life didn't matter."

"They hurt me – physically, emotionally, mentally, sexually – until I reached the depths of fear and humiliation. But Hamas did not defeat me. Because they didn't take my spirit of faith and hope, and no one will.

"While I am here, 59 people are still there. They are going through what I went through – beatings, humiliation, starvation, physical and psychological abuse. They don't know if they will survive, if they will return home, or if they will remain there forever in a cycle of pain and despair.

"I say enough! I cannot remain silent while people I love, who were by my side, are still going through this hell."

Idit Ohel, mother of Alon Ohel, who is still held captive in Gaza, said: "This week we met with Eliya Cohen, who was with Alon in the tunnels. We discovered that Alon not only was injured in his eyes and is losing his vision - Hamas terrorists beat him with rifle butts on his head. He suffers from cuts on his head and shrapnel throughout his body. And now – he bears this pain alone. Already today, a clear majority of the people say in every poll: The return of the hostages is more urgent than any other issue. The time has come for this call to grow stronger. And change reality. We must unite behind the cry that will split the sea: Enough! Let my people go!"

"Until we get everyone out of the suffocation of the tunnels, none of us will be able to breathe freely."

Liron Oberlander, cousin of hostage Rom Braslavski, added: "In the video released this week – that wasn't my cousin Rom. One cannot ignore the shocking conditions he describes – no showers, no food, no water, diseases without treatment. We want a complete deal now! All those left are humanitarian cases!"

"This isn't just a moral obligation. It's a security mission. To defeat Hamas – we must first free the hostages. We will never be able to heal as a nation until every one of the hostages returns home."