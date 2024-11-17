A senior Hamas official denies media reports about the loss of contact between Hamas’ political leadership and Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip.

The source told the newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadid that decisions have been coordinated between the two levels of leadership and that the Al-Qassam Brigades have pledged allegiance to the new leadership, after the assassination of Yahya Sinwar.

According to this source, the reason for the severing of contact with those responsible for the hostages in the Gaza Strip stems from strict security arrangements, to ensure protection of their important bargaining chips.

The official also said that Hamas' refusal to provide any details without compensation about the hostages, especially those with US citizenship, pushed the US administration to exert heavy pressure on the middlemen, causing the Americans to demand information and video documentation of the US hostages before the elections.

He added that the Hamas leadership refused to do so because the US side showed no positive sign of ending the "aggression" or reaching an agreement that would end the war.

He added that the military council of the Al-Qassam Brigades was conducting the campaign in coordination with the other military wings, and recently recruited a second round of Al-Qassam Brigade fighters.