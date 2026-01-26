Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium in the Knesset on Monday after the body of the final hostage, Ran Gvili, was returned from Gaza, and recited the "Shehecheyanu" blessing, which is recited on joyous occasions.

"An hour ago, we returned the Israeli hero, Rani Gvili, home. There are no more hostages in Gaza," Netanyahu declared.

He added, "I commend the commanders and soldiers of the IDF and the ISA for the perfect execution of this sacred mission. I embrace Talik, Itzik, and the entire noble Gvili family. I looked them in the eyes and said, 'We will bring Ran home.' I promised you, citizens of Israel: We will bring them all home.

"We all wore the pin, and now that the mission is complete, the time has come to remove it. For 'the sons have returned to their borders, and the daughters have returned to their borders.'"

The Prime Minister thanked Hostages and Missing Person's Coordiator Gal Hirsch "for his tireless devotion to this mission," as well as his colleagues in the Government, President Trump, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and their team "for their great and vital support. I thank the entire People of Israel for their prayers and their strength."

"We accomplished this mission, as we promised, and so we will accomplish the other missions that we set," the Prime Minister concluded.