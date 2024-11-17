The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court cleared new details for publication on Sunday from the findings of the investigation into the leak of classified documents involving Prime Minister's Office Spokesman Eli Feldstein and a reserve officer in the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

The investigation found that in April, a Hamas document was transferred from the intelligence officer to Feldstein. September, Feldstein asked Israeli journalists to publish the contents of the documents to influence public opinion on the hostage negotiations.

After the Military Censor prohibited the journalists from publishing the document, Feldstein contacted the foreign press and updated the Israeli writers that the article would be published overseas and asked them to cover the report.

After the article was published, questions arose in Israel regarding the document's authenticity. To prove that the document was authentic, Feldstein again reached out to the officer and asked for the original document.

The officer met with the spokesman and handed him a hard copy of the document, as well as two additional documents that were classified as "top secret."

The court wrote that "it is suspected to be a highly classified and sensitive leak, the publication of which can potentially cause severe security damage."

At the end of the deliberation, the court decided to extend Feldstein and the officer's detention by five days. The decision comes after the prosecutor submitted a statement of intent to submit an indictment.