Buenos Aires police located an apartment with a sizeable collection of Nazi items.

Among other things, about 60 weapons were found - most with Nazi symbols. In addition, military uniforms, statues of Hitler, helmets, and hats were found.

For the time being, the police confiscated the large collection but have not yet decided what to do with the owner of the collection.

The items likely arrived in Argentina as many Nazis, including Adolf Eichmann, were able to flee to the country at the end of World War II in an attempt to escape trial and punishment.