US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Saturday.

Graham’s office said in a statement following the meeting that the Senator told Netanyahu that he believes that America has no better friend than Israel and that he has never been more worried about an Iranian nuclear breakout than right now.

Graham conveyed the following to the Prime Minister: “Do what you have to do to prevent the Iranian ayatollah from acquiring nuclear weapons capability.”

“In Senator Graham’s estimation, a nuclear-armed Iranian ayatollah is an existential threat to Israel and a nightmare for the world,” his office said.

“The Iranian ayatollah constantly refers to the United States as the ‘Great Satan.’ It is in America’s interest to ensure the Iranian regime does not possess a nuclear weapon. This is a critical and dangerous moment for our friends in Israel and the world at large.”

The Senator stressed, “It is imperative that the United States is seen and heard as having Israel’s back against the threat coming from Iran.”

Graham has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. This past May, he said that, should the Biden administration follow through on its threat to stall US military aid for Israel, the White House would be "rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk."

He has also denounced the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying in March the organization is “dead to the Congress” and “dead to the United States.”