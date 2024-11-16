A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance was stolen Saturday morning from Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Following a long pursuit, a suspect was arrested. The suspect residents in a town near Jerusalem and is in his 20s. He was arrested after he rammed into a police vehicle.

Police said that officers from the Harel station in the Jerusalem District identified the ambulance traveling in the town, near the city. The officers blocked the road and signaled to the driver to stop, but he continued driving wildly towards Route 1 and rammed into a squad car, causing it light damage.

The police officers pursued the stolen ambulance, and at one point the suspect exitedit. After a short chase on foot, the suspect was caught and arrested by police officers, and taken for questioning.

"We take very seriously any harm to MDA medical teams and ambulances which are intended to save lives," MDA Director General Eli Bin said. "We thank Israel Police for its quick and determined actions, which helped return the ambulance quickly and prevent a danger to the public. We trust the police and the law enforcement authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice."