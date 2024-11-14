Forces from the IDF's 188th Brigade are conducting ground operations striking new targets in southern Lebanon and destroying terror infrastructure.

During searches earlier this week, the forces located a weapons storehouse belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

In it were many weapons, including RPG launchers, sniper weapons, and ammunition. All of the weapons were confiscated and destroyed.

During an additional raid, the engineering forces located a launch site containing launchpads and rockets aimed towards communities in northern Israel. All of the weapons were destroyed.

Throughout the operation, the brigade's fire control center supported the forces in the aerial strikes. So far, the operation has seen several terror sites destroyed and terrorists eliminated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

