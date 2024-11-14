Lss than 24 hours before the kickoff of the soccer game that will be held under unprecedented security and in the presence of the French head of state and senior officials, violent riots have broken out in Paris.

The UEFA game between France and Israel will take place this evening (Thursday) at the Parc des Princes Stadium, France's national stadium. A demonstration of pro-Arab activists went out of control and turned into severe violent events and clashes between police and demonstrators.

Israel's National Security Headquarters recommended that Israeli fans not come to the game this evening in the French capital, fearing a similar event to the Amsterdam soccer pogrom.

French authorities promised that they would reinforce security for the Israeli team and fans, with approximately 4,000 security personnel to be deployed at the stadium and its surroundings. Paris police said that this is an unprecedented amount of security forces for them, but the safety of the fans is more important to them than anything.

The security concerns are heightened by the expected presence of President Emmanuel Macron himself in the stands, who said he would come "to deliver aa message of peace and brotherhood."

Last night, French security forces clashed with pro-Arab rioters causing widespread vandalism in Paris.

The riots follow another incident a week ago in which Paris Saint-Germain fans at a Champions League game in the same stadium where the Israeli team will play tonight displayed banners supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. The UEFA did not take disciplinary action against the team.

A growing call on Israeli social media urges Israelis to attend the match despite the security warnings they show of defiance against the rioters.