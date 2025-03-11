In an unprecedented move, once again concerning the Sakhnin soccer team, the Israel Football Association ruled today (Tuesday) for a rematch between Sakhnin and Beitar Jerusalem in the quarter-finals of the State Cup.

Last week, the Israel Football Association ruled a technical loss against Sakhnin after it failed to arrange for the soccer game in the quarter-finals of the State Cup against Beitar two weeks ago, as it did not provide the number of security guards and ushers required to ensure the safety of the fans of both teams, despite being given ample time to prepare and fulfill its obligations as required by the regulations of the Israel Football Association and the Israel Police.

This is not the first time that Sakhnin failed to fulfill its commitment to ensure the safety of fans, as only two years ago its game against Maccabi Haifa was canceled for the same reason, just moments before the kickoff, and ultimately received a punishment in the form of a technical loss.

After receiving a similar punishment for this behavior again from the court of the Israel Football Association last week, Sakhnin appealed its punishment to the league, which issued an unprecedented ruling in its favor.

The head of the tribunal, Professor Miguel Deutsch, noted in the ruling that this is a "difficult and borderline case" and even suggested that a high financial penalty be imposed on Sakhnin to be paid to both the management of the association and to Beitar Jerusalem for the significant financial losses resulting from the game cancellation two weeks ago, but ordered that a rematch be held between the two for the last ticket to the semi-finals of the State Cup.

The league accepted Sakhnin's claim that it tried to hold the scheduled game and that it proposed several solutions that all turned out to be unacceptable.

"The appellant was forced to change between fields due to police requirements and the refusal of the mayor of Haifa to allow it to play at a field in Haifa. It proposed various solutions to the problems and tried to meet the extreme security requirements it received."

Although it was stated that the police demands were entirely reasonable, the ruling stated that "there was no possibility for the appellant to meet these requirements within the short time available to her due to the need to move between fields."

Regarding the claim that this is a reward for Sakhnin for its unprofessionalism, Judge Deutsch wrote that this is "an exceptional step, limited to very special circumstances."