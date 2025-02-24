Israeli journalist Saeed Hassanein, announcer for Sakhnin FC home games, gave an interview to Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV calling the IDF an 'occupying army' and Israel an 'enemy.' This sparked controversy as he also justified a militant's respect for Islamic laws during captivity.

Hassanein discussed the release of Hisham al-Sayed and discouraged Israeli Arabs from joining the IDF, describing the military path as 'immoral and unnational.'

In response, Eran Kalfon, the chairman of the leagues, expressed shock over Hassanein's remarks, calling them unacceptable both socially and within Israeli soccer.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar demanded Hassanein's immediate dismissal, emphasizing that such statements undermine coexistence between Israelis and Arabs and harm solidarity in Israeli soccer.