Minister for Social Equality and Women Empowerment May Golan (Likud) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Rep. Elise Stefanik, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the post of US Ambassador to the UN.

“It is with pride and deep emotion that I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment to serve your extraordinary country as Ambassador to the United Nations, on behalf of President-elect Donald Trump,” wrote Golan.

“You, who have steadfastly demonstrated your leadership, moral integrity, and remarkable strength as a woman in the battle against antisemitism on US campuses, have championed the right of Jewish people to walk freely and proudly anywhere in the world. You have stood as a beacon for family values and patriotism, making you the ideal candidate for this role,” she added.

“Tragically, the women of Israel who experienced the horrors of October 7th found no expression for their voices in UN institutions. Instead of supporting them and unequivocally condemning the rape, slaughter, burning, and abduction of Israeli and Jewish women, the UN has acted to silence them, giving legitimacy to those who deny these atrocities-the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust!” continued Golan.

“Precisely because of this challenging year, you enter this challenging position with courage, facing numerous adversarial forces, but with justice and morality as your guides. I have no doubt that the State of Israel will find in you a true friend and a devoted ally,” the Minister wrote, concluding with, “Continue to shine the light of women in the face of darkness and opposition.”