The Hamas movement said that the Palestinian Arab people will thwart Israel's plan to annex the "occupied West Bank" and deport its residents.

Harun Nasser al-Din, a senior Hamas official, stated that "our Palestinian people will continue to stick to their land and will not submit to the acts of destruction and expropriation carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank in the occupied city of Jerusalem in order to carry out the annexation and deportation plan."

According to him, "the criminal actions of the occupation will not push our people but to strengthen its steadfastness, its resilience and its hold on its land and holy places."

He said that "increasing the acts of destruction and expropriation of Palestinian properties fits into the framework of the war of extermination and deportation which will be broken by the Palestinians' iron will."

Nasser al-Din called for an intifada. "It is necessary to rise up against the occupation and the settlers in order to deter them from committing further violations and attacks... which are the result of the policy of the right-wing occupation government and its extremists."

The Hamas official's comments come as President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee signaled his openness to Israel applying its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with Israel's Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), Huckabee stated, “I have been a frequent visitor to Judea and Samaria and I believe that there is a chance of applying Israeli sovereignty to the region. I also very much believe that the people of Israel deserve a secure and safe country and I will do anything I can that will help and accommodate this goal,."

He added that, "Of course I will not be the one to make the policy, but I will carry out the president’s policy. But there has never been a US president, who has been more helpful in ensuring the sovereignty of Israel. No one has done more for Israel, including recognition of the Golan Heights, than President Trump.”

In addition, on Monday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed that he had instructed the Civil Administration to prepare for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Smotrich stated that Israel's enemies believed that the October 7 massacre was “the first step in [Israel's] destruction," but "the new Nazis have to pay a price in the territory that will be taken from them forever both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria.”