An IDF investigation nearing its conclusion shows that a few hours before the October 7 massacre, intelligence information began to pile up with the IDF, and it was passed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary.

At 2:00a.m. on the morning of October 7, the IDF received worrying information regarding the activation of many SIM cards throughout Gaza. Over the next two hours, additional indications of Hamas' intentions were received that indicated emergency activity.

The intelligence chief in Netanyahu's office was updated on the information at around 4:00a.m. that same morning, and told of the indications. In a phone conversation with a soldier in the intelligence community, he confirmed receipt of the information.

However, it was emphasized to the officer that this was not an unusual event, and that such an event had occurred in the previous year as well.

Even though information of the fact that Hamas' top brass had descended to protected areas designated for emergencies, all of the intelligence sources, led by the Southern Command's intelligence chief charged with gathering the information, held to the belief that there would not be a general attack by Hamas, instead believing that it could be a routine exercise, or preparations for an Israeli attack which Hamas feared, Ynet explained.

According to the report, among the statements was: "Today and yesterday, there were activations in certain areas of Gaza. This is not something unusual, since last year similar tests were conducted by Hamas. As per the understanding of the Division and Command, Hamas is unchanged from its routine."

It should be noted that the mentioned military aide is the same one about whom compromising information was compiled by a senior staffer in Netanyahu's office. The staffer is accused of attempting to misuse that information for blackmail.