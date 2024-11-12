An IDF soldier was moderately wounded in the head in a violent riot today (Tuesday) in Binyamin.

The riot took place near Oz Tzion, when dozens of young people, some of them masked, threw stones at the IDF and the Israel Defense Forces after security forces destroyed a number of illegal structures that had been erected at the site.

The stones struck the head of a soldier who was evacuated to receive treatment at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

A similar incident took place last week, when two female IDF soldiers were lightly injured after being attacked by a number of right-wing activists near Givat Assaf in the Binyamin region.

The soldiers received medical treatment at the scene.

The attackers sprayed the female soldiers with tear gas during a confrontation near the outpost of Oz Tzion. According to a security source, the confrontation began after hilltop youth entered an olive grove belonging to a Palestinian Arab in the nearby village of Burka, and a confrontation with Palestinian Arabs erupted.