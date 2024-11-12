Tasnim reports that Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the capital Tehran due to growing fears of another Israeli bombing raid. The finished tunnel will link a subway station to the Imam Khomeini Hospital, allowing direct underground access to the medical facility.

"For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran," the head of transport for Tehran City Council commented.

The project follows the Israeli Operation Days of Repentance, in which Israel for the first time acknowledged having bombed Iranian targets. Another concern facing the IRGC is Donald Trump, who has taken a hostile stance towards Iran for some time and indicated he would remove American opposition to another Israeli attack. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz recently noted that Iran was more vulnerable than it had ever been before.

After two large-scale Iranian missile attacks, Israel has reportedly also created underground defenses in its capitol, including a large emergency command center for government officials to carry on their duties even at the height of an attack.