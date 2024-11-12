An Israeli security source on Tuesday morning confirmed that Thai police have issued a warning that they have identified an intention to carry out acts of terror against Israelis at the "Full Moon" party later this week.

The party is considered to be a popular attraction for Israelis, and is scheduled for Friday on the island of Ko Pha Ngan.

Thailand police reported that they were carrying out significant operations in order to act against the warning, and have therefore placed roadblocks on central roads.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, the National Security Council warned Israelis in Thailand to be alert and hide Israeli and Jewish symbols.

The Mossad warned that, "For several months, a number of events have taken place in Thailand, handled by Israeli security bodies in cooperation with Thai security bodies, who work to thwart them."

"Following updated information and in light of the increasing concern of harm to Israelis and Jews throughout Thailand, the National Security Council has sent a message to the public, urging increased alacrity in Thailand."

The NSC also called on the Israeli public in Thailand to be more alert and follow updates on the matter.

Among the measures Israelis are urged to take are: updating local security forces if you are exposed to a hostile activity focused on Israelis or Jews; hiding Jewish and Israeli symbols; avoiding stating their location or travel plans on social media; and avoiding attendance at large events identified with Israel, especially those which were planned ahead of time or scheduled for places of entertainment and gathering identified with Israel.

"These guidelines are applicable to the entire country, without reference to a specific area," the statement added.

"Since the events of October 7, and the Swords of Iron war, efforts by Iran and its proxies to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the globe have increased.

"The Mossad and Israeli security bodies continue acting with their partners around the world to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews," the statement concluded.

The warning comes three weeks after the National Security Council warned Israelis against vacationing in Sri Lanka, and demanded that Israelis already in the area leave the beaches and the western areas of the country immediately, due to credible security threats in the area.