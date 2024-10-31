Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Wednesday described the goings on in the Gaza Strip as a “genocide” and condemned what he described as the "complete blockade" of northern Gaza, AFP reported.

Prince Faisal made the comments at the inaugural gathering of a new "international alliance" aimed at advancing the establishment of a Palestinian state and which Saudi Arabia hosted.

Launched in September during the UN General Assembly, the "International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution" includes countries from the Middle East, Europe, and other regions.

"A genocide is happening with the goal of evicting the Palestinian people from their land, which Saudi Arabia rejects," said the Saudi Foreign Minister, describing the humanitarian situation as "catastrophic" and condemning the "complete blockade" of northern Gaza.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the war in Gaza which followed.

Shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia is putting the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

In September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that an "independent Palestinian state" was essential for normalization.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed that stance on Wednesday.