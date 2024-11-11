Radical climate activist turned radical anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg published a call to hold demonstrations outside Turkish embassies on Monday to protest what she refers to as Turkish support for Israel.

According to her, Turkey "fuels the genocide" since it allows oil from via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, which according to her supplies nearly half of Israel's oil, to leave threw its ports.

Thunberg is calling for the demonstrations ahead of the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, which she says is an attempt to "greenwash the oppression of their own population and complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people."

She claims that Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev "profit by securing their foothold in the global energy market while Palestinians pay with their lives."

She ends her call with the genocidal chant: "Free Palestine, from the river to the sea."

Thunberg's call comes despite Erdoğan's vocal opposition to Israel and the Israeli government since October 7th, 2023.

In September, Thunberg was among six people who were detained in Denmark on Wednesday, after they demonstrated against the University of Copenhagen for cooperating with Israeli universities.

The group was detained for suspected trespassing after police said they briefly occupied one of the entrances to the university.