Climate activist Greta Thunberg continues to attack Israel, this time at a demonstration "for Palestine" held in Leipzig, Germany.

Thunberg chose to come to the anti-Israel demonstration, instead of the Last Generation's climate protest, which was held in an area very close to the anti-Israel demonstration.

"We cannot remain silent. No one can remain silent when there’s an ongoing genocide," Thunberg said in protest. "We must always stand up and speak against oppression, against imperialism, against war and against discrimination and racism in all forms."

Thunberg spoke out against Israel despite the fact that she has never condemned the October 7th massacre and since the outbreak of the war has become one of the most prominent voices against Israel.

At a demonstration in Sweden, Tunberg called to "crush Zionism" and as a result, several climate organizations renounced her involvement with their activities.

Luisa-Marie Neubauer, chairwoman of the Fridays for Future project in Germany, that Thunberg founded, disclaimed her words and said that it was an expression of a "one-sided" opinion. "I am disappointed that Greta Thunberg had nothing to say about the Jewish victims of the October 7th massacre,” she said.

She also added that the German branch of the project "needs to examine whether we have the possibility of continuing to work with her, on the basis of shared values.”

The leader of the Green Party in Germany, Ricarda Lang, said: "Thunberg's words are completely frustrating and obscene. Thunberg actually denies the existence of Israel. Youth movements do not always have to take a position on every matter, but there must be clarity about fundamental values ​​and these include the protection of Jews," she added.