Former climate icon Greta Thunberg, revered by politicians, the media and church institutions as a modern-day saint, has hit rock bottom.

The innocent girl against the forces of evil; the young woman acting for higher motives; the penniless rebel; all tropes describing Greta that have gained popularity in recent years.

You didn’t have to be an acclaimed psychologist; it only took a little common sense to know that if you elect a young adolescent girl as a prophet of salvation, and the worldly and religious leaders of the planet praise her en masse, then this teenager will quickly believe all the hype that is being made about her and think that she can allow herself any nonsense and totalitarian madness.

“Seeing heads of state applauding green parrots like Greta is humiliating,” warned Pascal Bruckner. “It is a nihilistic, megalomaniac, totalitarian ceremony.”

At the end of 2018, Greta gave a “speech” against all the world’s leaders in front of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. Since then, there has been no way to stop her.

Greta, now 21, has chosen Mannheim to rail against Israel and European democracies, where police officer Rouven Laur was stabbed to death by Afghan Islamist and asylum seeker Sulaiman Ataee on May 31, and when Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was seriously injured.

Next, 700 protesters gather for the “International Solidarity with Palestine and the Climate Movement” demonstration. The crowd chants the Hamas battle cry: “From the River to the Sea – Palestine Will Be Free.” Then the star enters the scene. Greta’s monologue has been mixed with grotesque laughter and shouts of: “Fuck Germany! Fuck Israel!”.

And to think that Katrin Göring-Eckardt, leader of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), blessed Greta as a “prophetess” in a sermon, that Catholic Bishop Franz Jung compared her to David, the king of Israel, while Thunberg reminded Heiner Koch, Catholic Bishop of Berlin, of “Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.” Why the Archbishop of Canterbury, spiritual leader of the Anglicans, compared Greta’s name to that of the prophet Jeremiah!

And Pope Francis was also fascinated by Greta; in 2019 he received her in audience and praised her. In times of secularization and despiritualization, church leaders need a figure of salvation, even if it is only in the form of a silly, narcissistic child-goddess. And it wasn’t just Bergoglio. High-ranking Catholic cardinals praised Greta. The American National Catholic Reporter even headlined “Greta, prophetess of Advent”.

Obama had an appointment with Greta in 2019 and of course Merkel in 2020; Greta spoke at the Davos summit and at the UN and was considered a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

But it has been clear for several months that the green movement is in crisis. So a year ago, Greta left the “climate” camp with the murderous massacre of Hamas on October 7, 2023. In Germany, Greta is even classified by the police as “potentially violent” after she was caught with a keffiyeh around her neck shouting “crush Zionism”.

Now Greta screams her curses against Israel and Germany, laughing hysterically and making faces. She has revealed herself as a tragic figure who is being exploited by unscrupulous powers to propagate their sinister agenda.

The logical leap for Greta now would be to join Che Guevara’s daughter.

Aleida Guevara, a 64-year-old Cuban doctor and daughter of the communist mass murderer Guevara, spoke to the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al Mayadeen. On the sidelines of an “anti-fascist” event organized last week in Caracas by Venezuela’s socialist regime, Guevara praised Hezbollah. “Brothers of Lebanon, I am really proud, very proud that the people have reacted and achieved a moment of victory, of collective victory, with very brave men and women,” Guevara said. Guevara also offered to fight with Hamas. “I’m a pediatrician, but other than that, I’m a pretty good shooter. I come from a military school. I’m at your disposal.”

From the time of attending cathedrals to feeding off social media, a lot of water has passed under the bridge in the West, but the distance that separates these two worlds is disappearing. Not only has religion returned through Islamic immigration, but also through Greta’s radical environmentalism. Greta Thunberg’s generation is culturally sick and goes from admiring the Unabomber to admiring Osama bin Laden. They were born into comfort and freedom, but they were born tired of the West and want to overthrow it.

The deep self-hatred of an ultra-free and wealthy generation projects everything it sees as hateful in the West onto the oldest scapegoat in the world: the Jews.

Saint Greta put on a keffiyeh. Never mind if slaves do it in China. They put a keffiyeh on baby Jesus in front of the Pope. Never mind if he was Jewish.

We live in a time of great mystification and substitution.

Brothers all. Muslim Brothers.

...