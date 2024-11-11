The IDF announced on Monday that it would be expanding the humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip.

The expanded zone includes two field hospitals, which were established at the start of the war, tent complexes, equipment for shelter, and supplies of food, water, medication, and medical supplies that were brought in coordination between COOGAT and the international community.

The IDF stated that it would "continue to work to reach the war's goals including the dismantling of Hamas and returning all the hostages."

IDF's announcement comes amid American pressure regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the IPC's intention to publish a report stating that there is a famine in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator Sigrid Kaag to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.