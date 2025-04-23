Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the state Holocaust Remembrance Day opening ceremony on Wednesday and pledged that Israel will not stop fighting until Hamas is destroyed.

"We will destroy the Hamas monsters who perpetrated the cruelest massacre since the Holocaust. There will not be an Islamic califate, not in the south, not in the north, and not in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu stated.

He added: "The military pressure on Hamas will continue. We will bring back all the hostages. We will defeat Hamas and deny Iran nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu harkened back to last year and the international pressure on Israel not to launch operations in Rafah, which Israel did on Holocaust Remembrance Day, 2024. He mentioned threats by allies to impose arms embargoes on Israel, and stated: "If we need to fight with our fingernails, we'll fight with our fingernails. Israel is not a vassal state. No pressure and no resolution can prevent us from settling the score with the barbaric murderers. Last Holocaust Remembrance Day, the operation in Rafah began. That was a turning point in the war."

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Iranian threat. "The Iranian regime of horrors is a threat to the future of the entire human society. This is what will happen if it obtains nuclear weapons. The struggle with it will determine the fate of all free countries. Israel will not lose, give up, or surrender. What are nice words about the victory of the enlightenment, if at the moment of truth, you surrender to the barbarians."