The Brooklyn Shomrim organization published this morning (Sunday) a recording from their security cameras in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, showing a person trying to abduct a Jewish child from his father.

In the video, a father dressed in traditional Jewish clothing is seen walking with his two children in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn when suddenly a masked man tries to pull one of the children away from him. The father managed to resist, and the attacker fled.

The New York Police Department launched a swift investigation and arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

The Shomrim organization stated that "the arrest of the suspect was made possible thanks to the cooperation of our volunteers, the New York City leadership, and police detectives."