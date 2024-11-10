Coalition warplanes from the United States and Britain carried out a series of precision strikes on military installations in Sanaa, Yemen's capital city, on Saturday evening, Xinhua reported, citing the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television network.

The aerial assault focused on military facilities in the al-Nahdayn and al-Hafa districts, situated in the southern and southeastern portions of the capital, according to the report.

Local residents described powerful explosions that reverberated throughout Sanaa, with the blasts powerful enough to shake windows across the city. The targeted locations, positioned on elevated terrain, are believed to house weapons stockpiles, though the extent of damage remains unclear.

The Houthis, who maintain strict control over Sanaa and other northern provinces, have historically been reserved about disclosing casualties or military losses from such operations. Coalition forces have not yet issued any statement regarding the latest strikes.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes, saying that the campaign against the "Zionist enemy" will continue and that the attacks against the American and British ships will not stop.