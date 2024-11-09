Footage posted over the weekend on social media shows IDF soldiers burning a Lebanese flag during military operations in southern Lebanon.

IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee published a response on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "The behavior of the soldiers in this video is against orders, and is not in line with IDF values."

"Since the start of the war, we have said that we are fighting those who harm and desecrate the symbols of Lebanon and burn its ground," he stressed.

He added, "Our war is against Hezbollah, which was never Lebanese - not in its beliefs or its identity."