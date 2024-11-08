The Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism revealed this morning (Friday) that last night the Dutch security forces were given three different warnings about the possibility of acts against Israelis in the Netherlands.

The ministry announced that last night a little after 7:00 p.m. in the evening the following were received at the control center for combating antisemitism of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry: A serious warning about a violent demonstration led by a pro-Palestinian activist known as Appa. A specific warning about harming a fan who is an Israeli Border Police officer and a warning that anti-Israel activists were planning to go to the Leonardo Hotel where Israelis were staying.

The ministry stated that the alerts were forwarded to the Shin Bet and the Prime Minister's Office who forwarded the alerts to the local Dutch security forces who are responsible for the security of the fans.

The threatened Border Policeman was briefed by Israel at 9:00 p.m. and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry was informed that the local police received and knew the details of the threats and was preparing accordingly.

"Unfortunately, the local forces failed in their mission of protecting the citizens of Israel who are football (soccer) fans," The Diaspora Affairs Ministry stated. "As of 3:30 a.m., we have transmitted additional information from the networks which are assisting the security forces in compiling an up-to-date picture of the situation."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and National Security Council published new instructions at 9:05 a.m. Israeli time for Israelis staying in Amsterdam following the antisemitic pogrom committed in the city overnight.

1. The local security forces have been deployed in the area and those who wish to get from the hotel to the airport - this is possible and you can go out and use local transportation.

2. The local police must be informed immediately of any incident of threat or attack and the local Israeli consulate must be informed by phone 0031646312161. You can also call the situation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 02-5303155.

In addition, you can call the following numbers:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

025304358

025303287

025303644

025303401

0505074986

Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands:

+31703760570

+31642648282

+31648493297